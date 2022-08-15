Watch CBS News
Man wanted in connection with Center City sexual assault case, Philadelphia police say

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police trying to identify a man wanted for sexual assault in Center City. The incident occurred on the 1100 block of Chestnut Street at approximately 1:30 a.m. last Thursday.

Police released surveillance footage depicting the man.

Video: Man wanted in connection with Center City sexual assault case, Philadelphia police say
Philadelphia Police Department

Police describe the suspect as a 30- to 40-year-old Black man, around 5 feet 8 inches in height, medium build, medium complexion, wearing a light beard with dreadlocks on top with short hair on the sides and back.

The man was wearing a black Eazy-E T-shirt, black shorts, gray sneakers and a red Phillies cap. He had an orange or red backpack with a white emblem and was operating a maroon bike.   

Investigators say if you see this suspect do not approach but contact 911 immediately. 

If you have any information about this crime or this suspect contact (215) 685-3251, (215) 685-3252 or text a tip to (215) 686-8477. All tips will be confidential. 

August 15, 2022

