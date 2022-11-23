Man shot while on walk in Northeast Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 39-year-old man was shot early Wednesday morning in Northeast Philadelphia. It happened just after 1 a.m. at Walker and Ashburner Streets.
Police say the victim was walking with a woman when a gunman opened fire.
The victim was shot in the leg, transported to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital and is in stable condition. The woman was not hurt.
No arrests have been made.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.