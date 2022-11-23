Watch CBS News
Crime

Man shot while on walk in Northeast Philadelphia

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Man shot in Holmesburg while taking a walk: Philadelphia police
Man shot in Holmesburg while taking a walk: Philadelphia police 00:26

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 39-year-old man was shot early Wednesday morning in Northeast Philadelphia. It happened just after 1 a.m. at Walker and Ashburner Streets.

Police say the victim was walking with a woman when a gunman opened fire.

The victim was shot in the leg, transported to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital and is in stable condition. The woman was not hurt.

No arrests have been made. 

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on November 23, 2022 / 11:08 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.