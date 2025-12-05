Watch CBS News
Man stabbed multiple times in neck on SEPTA train in Center City Philadelphia, police say

By Frederick Sutton Sinclair

/ CBS Philadelphia

A man was stabbed multiple times in the neck on a SEPTA train in Center City on Friday, police said.

SEPTA police said two men got into an altercation on an eastbound Market-Frankford Line train at 13th and Market streets.

One of the men was stabbed in the neck multiple times and is in critical condition, according to police.

It is unclear whether a suspect has been arrested.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

