Man stabbed in North Philadelphia near Temple University: police

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 25-year-old man was stabbed twice in North Philadelphia near Temple University Thursday night, police say. The incident happened on the 1200 block of Diamond Street just before 8 p.m.

Authorities say the man was stabbed in the back of the neck and the back. He was transported to Temple Hospital by police and placed in critical condition. 

Police say no apprehensions were made and no weapons were recovered. 

CBS3 Staff
The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on March 16, 2023 / 10:01 PM

