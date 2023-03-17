Man stabbed in North Philadelphia near Temple University: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 25-year-old man was stabbed twice in North Philadelphia near Temple University Thursday night, police say. The incident happened on the 1200 block of Diamond Street just before 8 p.m.

Authorities say the man was stabbed in the back of the neck and the back. He was transported to Temple Hospital by police and placed in critical condition.

Police say no apprehensions were made and no weapons were recovered.