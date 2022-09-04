Man shot twice, killed in Kensington, Philadelphia police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 35-year-old man was shot twice and killed in Kensington on Sunday morning, Philadelphia police say. The shooting happened on the 800 block of East Willard Street around 4 a.m.
Police say he was shot twice in the stomach. He was transported to Temple University Hospital and pronounced dead at 4:45 a.m.
No arrests were made at this point but a weapon was recovered.
