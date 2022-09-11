Man shot three times in East Mt. Airy refuses medical treatment, Philadelphia police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 27-year-old man was shot three times in Philadelphia's East Mt. Airy section on Sunday morning, police say. The shooting happened on the 1100 block of Upsal Street around 1 a.m.

Police say he was shot three times in the lower stomach. The victim refused medical treatment. His condition is not reported at this point.

No arrests were made and no weapons were recovered at this point.