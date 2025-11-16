Man dies after being shot multiple times in South Philadelphia early Sunday morning, police say

Philadelphia Police are investigating the death of a man who was found shot multiple times at a home in South Philadelphia Sunday morning.

Police Inspector D F Pace told CBS News Philadelphia that shots rang out at a home on the 1000 Block of South 18th Street just after 1 a.m. on Nov. 16. At the scene officers found a 36-year-old man with gunshot wounds in the doorway of the home.

Responding officers rushed the man to Jefferson University Hospital, where Pace said he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Pace said officers are in the very early stages of their investigation and are trying to determine if there were multiple shooters or if the victim was involved in an exchange of gunfire. He said since the shooting happened early in the morning police will canvass the neighborhood later in the day to try and gather surveillance footage from the time of the shooting.

At this time police have no suspects in custody. Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact the PPD tipline at 215-686-TIPS (8477).