Man shot, ran over by U-Haul truck at East Falls gas station

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man was critically wounded in a shooting outside of an East Falls gas station, Philadelphia police said Wednesday. It happened just before 1 a.m. at the corner of Abbottsford Avenue and Fox Street.

Police say the victim, a 26-year-old man, was in the parking lot of the gas station when two vehicles pulled up.

A man then got out of one of the cars, a Cadillac, and allegedly began shooting at the victim.

Police claim the driver of the other vehicle, a U-Haul truck, then ran over the victim while leaving the scene.

Authorities have located that U-haul truck, but they are still searching for the vehicle of the gunman.

Investigators trying to determine a motive.

