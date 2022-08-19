Man shot at least 16 times on basketball court at Pleasant Playground in East Mt. Airy

Some residents in East Mt. Airy feel "frightened" after shooting at playground

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man is fighting for his life after more than a dozen bullets went flying at an East Mt. Airy playground. Detectives at the Philadelphia Police Department are reviewing surveillance video for clues as they search for one or more assailants.

Meanwhile, the shooting has people who live in the area wondering whether the playground is safe to bring their kids to.

At Pleasant Playground in East Mt. Airy, about a dozen kids from a summer camp played on the basketball court just 12 hours after a man was wounded in a shooting there.

"It's devastating. You know, our kids can't even play at the basketball courts," vice president of the Pleasant Playground Advisory Council Cherese Akers said.

Witnesses say about 10 men were playing on the basketball court around 10:30 Thursday night when a gunman walked up the stairs to the playground and opened fire.

Police say the victim, a 22-year-old man, was shot at least 16 times.

"It was like bap, bap, bap, bap, bap, bap, bap, bap, bap, bap, bap, bap, bap, bap, bap," Tony Green said.

The victim, suffering from gunshot wounds to the head and buttocks, was rushed to Einstein Medical Center in critical condition. Police have made no arrests.

On Friday, camp director Tina Marie Keoseyan says the shooting made her feel "extremely frightened."

"Went into complete protective mode for my campers that we have here," she said.

After debating whether to bring the kids to the playground at all, she ultimately decided to do so, but they left earlier than usual to be safe.

The shooting happened the same day Philly announced a $10,000 reward for helpful tips in cases where someone gets shot within 500 feet of a school, recreation center, library or playground.

"We're hoping that announcement will bring people to the telephone to anonymously tell us who these people are," Mayor Jim Kenney said.

Community leaders want more money invested in recreational centers to give kids a safe place away from the violence.

"Next thing you know, if you don't prevent it, there's going to be shootouts in broad daylight while the kids is out here," said Nasir Shawqi, founder of 17 With Life.

Police say shortly after the shooting, some of the victim's friends showed up at the hospital in a white Chevy Malibu with three bullet holes in the back door. Police believe there may have been two shooters in this case.

If you know who or where they are, police want you to give them a call.