Watch CBS News
Crime

Man shot, killed in Tioga: Philadelphia police

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Digital Brief: March 12, 2023 (AM)
Digital Brief: March 12, 2023 (AM) 03:10

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 25-year-old man was shot and killed in Philadelphia's Tioga section Saturday night, police say. The shooting happened around 11:40 p.m. on the 3400 block of North 16th Street.

Police say the man was shot multiple times throughout his body. He was transported to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 11:49 p.m.

Police say they have not arrested anyone yet in connection with the shooting.

If you have any information, call police.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on March 12, 2023 / 12:34 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.