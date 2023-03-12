Man shot, killed in Tioga: Philadelphia police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 25-year-old man was shot and killed in Philadelphia's Tioga section Saturday night, police say. The shooting happened around 11:40 p.m. on the 3400 block of North 16th Street.

Police say the man was shot multiple times throughout his body. He was transported to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 11:49 p.m.

Police say they have not arrested anyone yet in connection with the shooting.

If you have any information, call police.