Man shot, killed in Camden Sunday morning, police say

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) – A 38-year-old man was shot and killed on Sunday morning in Camden, police say. Officers responded to the 1500 block of Pershing Street around 4 a.m.

Authorities identified the man as Dwayne Adkins of Camden City. Police found Adkins suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was transported to Cooper University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 5:09 a.m.

Police are asking you to come forward with any information and call Camden County Prosecutor's Office Homicide Unit Detective Allison Dube-Smith at (609) 575-6069, and Camden County Police Department Detective Maria Bagby at (609) 519-6947.