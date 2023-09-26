Man shot in his car in South Philadelphia, found by SEPTA driver: police

Man shot in his car in South Philadelphia, found by SEPTA driver: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A SEPTA bus driver stuck in a blocked intersection Monday night found a man who had been shot in the head while inside his car, according to police.

The man was shot in a blue Toyota Prius with temporary tags around 11:30 p.m. at 17th and South Streets.

Police arrived at the intersection and found the driver, a man in his late 20s or early 30s, sitting behind the wheel. A SEPTA bus was also at the intersection.

The bus driver told police he got off the bus to see why the Prius was blocking the intersection and stumbled upon the wounded man.

The man was taken to Jefferson University Hospital in "very critical condition."

Police reviewed surveillance footage from the area and said the shooter got out of the victim's car from the back passenger seat and fled on foot.

The secured crime scene Monday night a Toyota where the driver was shot and a Route 2 SEPTA bus. Police say the driver got off to see why the Prius was blocking the intersection and then stumbled upon the Toyota's wounded driver. CBS News Philadelphia

A witness described the traumatic scene Monday night.

"I can't believe this is happening right next door to me," the witness said. "I saw a car, the SEPTA bus pulled over, and the SEPTA driver yelled 'Someone's been shot in the back of the head, call 911!'"

Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said a spent shell casing from a semi-automatic gun was found in the backseat.

"We believe that the shooter was inside the vehicle and fired the shot from inside the vehicle, striking this victim in the head, since the spent shell casing is in the vehicle and there's no bullet holes inside the vehicle," Small said.

Police have not recovered a weapon or located the shooter. The motive for the shooting is not yet known.