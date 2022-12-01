Watch CBS News
Crime

Man shot in face, killed in West Philadelphia: Police

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Digital Brief: Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022 (A.M.)
Digital Brief: Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022 (A.M.) 02:13

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 36-year-old man was shot and killed in West Philadelphia on Thursday afternoon, police say. The shooting happened on the 5500 block of Harmer Street around 1:30 p.m.

Police say he was shot in the face. He was transported to Presbyterian Medical Center and pronounced dead at 1:47 p.m.

No arrests were made and no weapons were recovered at this point.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on December 1, 2022 / 2:21 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.