Man shot in Kensington: Philadelphia police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – An unidentified man was shot in Philadelphia's Kensington section on Saturday night, police say. The shooting happened on the 800 block of East Willard Street around 10:15 p.m.
Police say he suffered a gunshot wound to the right buttocks. The man was transported to Temple University Hospital where he was listed in critical condition.
The investigation is active and ongoing.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.