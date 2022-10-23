Watch CBS News
Man shot in Kensington: Philadelphia police

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – An unidentified man was shot in Philadelphia's Kensington section on Saturday night, police say. The shooting happened on the 800 block of East Willard Street around 10:15 p.m.

Police say he suffered a gunshot wound to the right buttocks. The man was transported to Temple University Hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

