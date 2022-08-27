Man shot 3 times and killed in Kensington, Philadelphia police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 27-year-old man was shot three times and killed in Kensington Friday night, Philadelphia police say. The shooting happened on the 3000 block of Ella Street at 9:30 p.m.

Police say the victim was shot once in the chest, once in the armpit and once in the back. He was transported in a private vehicle to Episcopal Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 9:35 p.m.

No arrests were made and no weapons were recovered at this point.

