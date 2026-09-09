Man found with knife in chest charged with murdering wife in Ocean County, New Jersey, officials say

A man in Ocean County, New Jersey, who was found with a knife in his chest, was charged with his wife's murder, police said.

William Garvin, 67, of Barnegat Township was charged with murder in connection with the death of his wife, 69-year-old Eileen Garvin, according to the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office.

Barnegat Township police responded to a home on Windward Drive around 6:30 p.m. Sept. 7 for a reported domestic violence incident, authorities said.

When officers entered the home, they found William Garvin seated in a chair with a knife in his chest. Officers also found a woman lying dead on the floor.

The woman was later identified as his wife, Eileen Garvin.

William Garvin was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center in Atlantic City, where he was listed in stable condition.

Investigators determined that Garvin was responsible for his wife's death and that the knife wound to his chest was self-inflicted, authorities said.

After William Garvin was released from the hospital, he will be taken to the Ocean County Jail, where he will remain pending a detention hearing.