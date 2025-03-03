Man shot, killed in his backyard in Philadelphia's Mill Creek neighborhood, police say

Man fatally shot in his backyard in West Philadelphia, police say

A man was shot and killed in the backyard of his home in Philadelphia's Mill Creek neighborhood on Sunday night. Police said the man went to check out a noise and was shot several times.

Police said just before 10:30 p.m., a man, a woman and two children were inside a home near 47th Street and Westminster Avenue when they heard a commotion in the backyard.

When the 48-year-old man went outside to check it out, detectives said at least two gunmen shot the man several times at close range.

Philadelphia police inspector D F Pace said the home's surroundings are making it tough to figure out the gunmen's movements before and after this shooting.

"It's pretty wide open out here," Pace said. "There's no real fencing so you can access the home from a number of different locations, so that is adding to some questions we have as to what direction the gunmen came from and what direction they fled."

Pace said as many as five shell casings were found, including one from a rifle.

Police said they spoke to the woman who was inside the home when the shooting happened. There is no word yet on her relationship to the victim.

Police are still trying to figure out a motive.