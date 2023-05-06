Man killed in high-speed crash into Philadelphia home

Digital Brief: May 6, 2023 (AM)

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man was killed in an early-morning crash Saturday in Northern Liberties, according to police.

A 2011 Mercedes driven by a 25-year-old man plowed into a Liberties West condo building at the corner of 7th and Wallace Streets.

Police said the driver hit a utility pole before striking the building. Someone pulled the driver from the vehicle before it caught fire.

Medics transported the man to Jefferson University Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 3:40 a.m.

