Man in holiday sweater steals saw from NJ Lowe's store: police

Police search for man who stole from NJ Lowe's

Police search for man who stole from NJ Lowe's

Police search for man who stole from NJ Lowe's

BLACKWOOD, N.J. (CBS) -- A shoplifting suspect wearing a Christmas sweater was caught on camera in Camden County.

Police say a man walked into a Lowe's store on Berlin-Cross Keys Road in Gloucester Township and headed straight to the tools section.

The man put a saw into his cart and walked out the lumber section doors.

Gloucester Township Police released surveillance video (set to "Jingle Bells") showing the suspect in the store.

That sliding compound miter saw sells for $449.

If you have any information, call Gloucester Township Police.