Man in holiday sweater steals saw from NJ Lowe's store: police

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

BLACKWOOD, N.J. (CBS) -- A shoplifting suspect wearing a Christmas sweater was caught on camera in Camden County.

Police say a man walked into a Lowe's store on Berlin-Cross Keys Road in Gloucester Township and headed straight to the tools section.

The man put a saw into his cart and walked out the lumber section doors.

Gloucester Township Police Crime Stoppers- Shoplifting Lowes Store 12-17-2022 by Gloucester Township Police on YouTube

Gloucester Township Police released surveillance video (set to "Jingle Bells") showing the suspect in the store.

That sliding compound miter saw sells for $449.

If you have any information, call Gloucester Township Police.

