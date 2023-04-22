Man in custody after shooting involving Cheltenham Township officer: officials

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- A Philadelphian is facing multiple charges including attempted murder after a shooting involving a Cheltenham Township officer Saturday morning according to Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele.

After being released from the hospital, Calvin Yim, 27, faces charges including aggravated assault, disarming a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest.

Officials say there was a 911 dispatch call around 9 a.m. of a suspicious man walking along Twickenham Road and police found the man later identified as Yim on the 500 block of Bridal Way. They say body cam video from the Montgomery County Detective Bureau's investigation shows the officer getting out of his car approaching Yim and asking him to sit down and talk.

"Yim responded by immediately punching the officer in the face and head and attempting to grab the officer's service revolver," the release says.

The release continues to say the officer and Yim wrestled for the gun and a shot was fired, hitting Yim in the shoulder.

Yim was taken into custody after police found him in the woods running after a shot was fired.

The officer was treated for head injuries and was released. Yim was treated for a gunshot wound to the shoulder.

Officials say the name of the officer will not be released at this time.