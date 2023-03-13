Man in critical condition, at least 20 shots were fired: Philadelphia police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man is fighting for his life after police say he was shot multiple times in North Philadelphia. The shooting happened around 11 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of West Cumberland and North Chadwick Streets.

Police say the victim was rushed to Temple University Hospital in critical condition.

CBS Philadelphia was told at least 20 shots were fired.

A parked car was also struck several times.

So far, no arrests have been made.