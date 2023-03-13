Watch CBS News
Crime

Man in critical condition, at least 20 shots were fired

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Man in critical condition, at least 20 shots were fired: Philadelphia police
Man in critical condition, at least 20 shots were fired: Philadelphia police 00:24

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man is fighting for his life after police say he was shot multiple times in North Philadelphia. The shooting happened around 11 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of West Cumberland and North Chadwick Streets.

Police say the victim was rushed to Temple University Hospital in critical condition.

CBS Philadelphia was told at least 20 shots were fired.

A parked car was also struck several times.

So far, no arrests have been made.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on March 13, 2023 / 5:43 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.