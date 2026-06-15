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Man hit, killed by vehicle while jump-starting his car in North Philadelphia, police say

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Matt Cavallo
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Matt Cavallo

/ CBS Philadelphia

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A 60-year-old man has died after he was hit by a vehicle in North Philadelphia early Monday morning.

Officials with the Philadelphia Police Crash Investigation Division tell CBS News Philadelphia the crash happened around 3 a.m. at the intersection of West Hunting Park Avenue and Fox Street. 

The man was out of his car attempting to jump-start it when another vehicle hit him. The driver then got out of the vehicle and fled on foot, but was apprehended by police a short time later. 

The victim was transported to Temple University Hospital, but died a short time after arrival.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

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