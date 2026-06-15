Man hit, killed by vehicle while jump-starting his car in North Philadelphia, police say

A 60-year-old man has died after he was hit by a vehicle in North Philadelphia early Monday morning.

Officials with the Philadelphia Police Crash Investigation Division tell CBS News Philadelphia the crash happened around 3 a.m. at the intersection of West Hunting Park Avenue and Fox Street.

The man was out of his car attempting to jump-start it when another vehicle hit him. The driver then got out of the vehicle and fled on foot, but was apprehended by police a short time later.

The victim was transported to Temple University Hospital, but died a short time after arrival.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.