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Man fatally struck by car, tractor-trailer in East Norriton Township, Pennsylvania

By
Stephanie Ballesteros
Digital Managing Editor, CBS Philadelphia
Stephanie Ballesteros is a digital managing editor at CBS Philadelphia. Before Stephanie joined the CBS Philadelphia team in February 2017, she wrote for WSVN in Miami, WAVY in Norfolk and FOX 29 in Philadelphia. Stephanie covers breaking news, crime and lifestyle content. She also produces content for the CBS Philadelphia social media pages and streaming platform.
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Stephanie Ballesteros

/ CBS Philadelphia

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A pedestrian was killed after he was struck by a car and a tractor-trailer in East Norriton Township, Pennsylvania, on Sunday, police said.

Investigators said the 29-year-old man, from Lansdowne, was in the road when he was hit by a car on West Germantown Pike, around 9 p.m. The man was then hit by a tractor-trailer.  

Police said he was found with "significant" life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. 

Investigators are examining whether alcohol impairment was a contributing factor in the crash.

It's unclear if the striking vehicles stayed on the scene. No arrests have been made. 

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