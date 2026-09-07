Man fatally struck by car, tractor-trailer in East Norriton Township, Pennsylvania

A pedestrian was killed after he was struck by a car and a tractor-trailer in East Norriton Township, Pennsylvania, on Sunday, police said.

Investigators said the 29-year-old man, from Lansdowne, was in the road when he was hit by a car on West Germantown Pike, around 9 p.m. The man was then hit by a tractor-trailer.

Police said he was found with "significant" life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators are examining whether alcohol impairment was a contributing factor in the crash.

It's unclear if the striking vehicles stayed on the scene. No arrests have been made.