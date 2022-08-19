Man fatally shot in Philadelphia's Germantown neighborhood, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead inside a vehicle in Philadelphia's Germantown neighborhood. Police say the man was shot near the intersection of Apsley and Green Streets and then ran into the vehicle just after 1:30 a.m. Friday.

Officers found a sneaker outside the car and there were no bulletholes in the vehicle.

Authorities say shortly afterward, a 21-year-old man showed up at a nearby hospital with gunshot wounds, but has not cooperated with police and hasn't explained how he was injured.

No further information is available at this time.