Man fatally shot in Philadelphia's Germantown neighborhood, police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead inside a vehicle in Philadelphia's Germantown neighborhood. Police say the man was shot near the intersection of Apsley and Green Streets and then ran into the vehicle just after 1:30 a.m. Friday.
Officers found a sneaker outside the car and there were no bulletholes in the vehicle.
Authorities say shortly afterward, a 21-year-old man showed up at a nearby hospital with gunshot wounds, but has not cooperated with police and hasn't explained how he was injured.
No further information is available at this time.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.