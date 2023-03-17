Watch CBS News
Crime

Man dies in triple shooting in Frankford: Philadelphia police

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Digital Brief: March 17, 2023 (AM)
Digital Brief: March 17, 2023 (AM) 02:11

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A triple shooting in Philadelphia's Frankford section left a man dead Thursday night, police say. The shooting happened around 11 p.m. on the 5100 block of Leiper Street.

man-dies-in-triple-shooting-in-frankford-philadelphia-police-2.jpg

Officers located three gunshot victims who ranged from 27 to 31 years old. 

A30-year-old was shot in the left ear, transported to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital and placed in stable condition. The 31-year-old was shot in the right arm, transported to Temple University Hospital and placed in stable condition.

The 27-year-old man was shot in the stomach, back, torso and buttocks, police say. He was pronounced dead at Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital at 11:24 p.m.

Police identified him as Tsiahjard Richards who lived just a few blocks from the shooting scene.

Police have not recovered any weapons and the shooting remains under investigation.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on March 17, 2023 / 11:09 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.