Man dies in triple shooting in Frankford: Philadelphia police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A triple shooting in Philadelphia's Frankford section left a man dead Thursday night, police say. The shooting happened around 11 p.m. on the 5100 block of Leiper Street.

Officers located three gunshot victims who ranged from 27 to 31 years old.

A30-year-old was shot in the left ear, transported to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital and placed in stable condition. The 31-year-old was shot in the right arm, transported to Temple University Hospital and placed in stable condition.

The 27-year-old man was shot in the stomach, back, torso and buttocks, police say. He was pronounced dead at Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital at 11:24 p.m.

Police identified him as Tsiahjard Richards who lived just a few blocks from the shooting scene.

Police have not recovered any weapons and the shooting remains under investigation.