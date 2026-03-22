Man dead, woman hospitalized after shooting in South Philadelphia

Police are investigating a shooting in South Philadelphia Sunday that left one man dead and a woman hospitalized.

The shooting happened on March 22 around 12:10 p.m. on the 1900 block of South 21st Street, in the city's West Passyunk neighborhood.

Two victims, a man and a woman, were found at the scene. Police said officers took both to Penn Presbyterian Hospital, where the man was pronounced dead shortly before 12:30 p.m.

The woman was taken into the hospital for treatment, but her condition is unknown, according to police.

The Philadelphia Police Department's Homicide Unit is working to determine the circumstances and motive around the shooting. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Philadelphia police.