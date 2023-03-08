Man accused of shooting at guard at Dilworth Park arrested

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A suspect accused of firing shots at a security guard in February at Dilworth Park was arrested, says officials from the Office of District Attorney Larry Krasner.

Officials say he also faces charges for an incident near Broad and Snyder Street that happened hours after the shooting at Dilworth Park.

Quiseer Russell was arrested Monday for charges such as two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of possession of an instrument of crime, two counts of aggravated assault, conspiracy, three counts of recklessly endangering another person and more.

Officials say Russell allegedly got into an altercation with the security guard after being asked to leave and according to the release, a video shows the guard punching Russell once, after which Russell allegedly pulls out a handgun and fires two shots at the guard, missing him and shattering the windows of a café.

Then about two hours later officials say Russell and two unknown males allegedly got in contact with two other males at Broad and Snyder Street and got into an altercation. Russell allegedly fired a shot into a car as two witnesses approached him while in a car. Officials say Russell was alone during this incident with the two complaining witnesses and one of the witnesses was shot in the leg.

Russell is held on a $950,000 bail.