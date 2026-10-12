2 masked teens who knocked on doors of Delaware homes with tactical vests, gel bead gun charged, police say

Two masked teenagers who knocked on doors in New Castle County, Delaware, wearing tactical vests and carrying what appeared to be a rifle as part of a prank were charged Monday, police said.

Police said a 16-year-old and 17-year-old were both charged with harassment, criminal mischief and criminal trespassing.

New Castle County Police said they received a call Friday night for the report of suspicious people on the 1200 block of Canvasback Drive.

Residents told police people were seen knocking on doors late at night in masks with tactical vests and an apparent rifle, according to police. The prank alarmed neighbors in Mallard Pointe.

New Castle County Police

Police got information Sunday that identified the teens. Officers executed a search warrant at one of their homes and found a gel bead gun (also known as an Orbeez gun), a tactical vest, and a hockey-style mask.

Police said the teens didn't make any threats during the incidents, and it was part of a prank.

An arraignment for the teens is pending, police said.