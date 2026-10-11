Photos show person with apparent rifle knocking on doors in Delaware neighborhood, police say

New Castle County Police in Delaware issued a warning to residents after a person was seen knocking on doors with tactical gear and an apparent rifle over the weekend.

Police said officers were called to the 1200 block of Canvasback Drive in Mallard Point around 10:50 p.m. for a report of a suspicious person Friday.

Residents told police a male was seen wearing a black hockey-style mask with a tactical-style vest. Police said the person was carrying an apparent rifle as he knocked on doors and ran.

New Castle County Police

Four other males were also seen heading eastbound on Mallard Road, according to police. Two were on bicycles, and two other people were on foot.

Police said officers, along with a K9 unit, responded to the scene and searched the neighborhood but didn't locate the person seen in the tactical gear.

Police said the weapon is believed to be an Airsoft-style weapon, but it hasn't been confirmed.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact New Castle County Police.