Pennsylvania child's Disney World dream comes true thanks to Make-A-Wish, Keystone First

A little boy from Delaware County, Pennsylvania, is getting to see his dream come true.

For 5-year-old Angelo Declerico, Christmas came early. Angelo and his family are loaded up with gifts on their send-off to Disney World — a dream vacation granted by Make-A-Wish and Keystone First.

"We encourage excitement as your wish unfolds," Joanne McFall, the market president of Keystone First, said. "Our magic will be a marvelous thing to behold. Sit back, relax, and wear a big grin. It is time for your wonderful wish to begin."

A little over a year ago, Angelo was diagnosed with Neuroblastoma, a cancer of the nerve cells.

"He had a tumor pressing against his lung, which was pressing against his heart, which was making the fast heart rate," Jennifer Taylor, Angelo's mom, said.

Angelo was hospitalized at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia for months with treatments that included chemotherapy.

"Probably the first time ever in my life that I was actually ever scared," Michael Declerico, Angelo's dad, said.

Doctors say he's stable now and ready for his Disney wish to come true.

"When a child learns that they will receive a wish, stress turns to hope," Jennifer Davis, of Make-A-Wish, said. "Fear becomes strength. And perhaps the most important thing of all is that a wish gives the child the chance to reclaim their childhood that the illness has robbed them of."

Wearing his mouse ears, Angelo says he's excited to see Mickey, and so are his parents. He is among 8,700 children granted wishes by Make-A-Wish.

"After everything that he's been through, he deserves it," Taylor said.

When wishes come true, the tears of cancer are being replaced with the smiles of joy.