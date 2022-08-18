Watch CBS News
Local News

Main Line Today fall restaurant week returns August 22 with over 35 restaurants participating

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Main Line Today is getting ready to kick off fall restaurant week. The culinary extravaganza returns on Aug. 22. 

On Thursday, they offered a preview of what's new this year.

The week's lineup features over 35 restaurants from the Main Line and western suburbs. It's the largest lineup yet.      

See what restaurants are participating here

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on August 18, 2022 / 3:48 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.