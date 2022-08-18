Main Line Today fall restaurant week returns August 22 with over 35 restaurants participating
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Main Line Today is getting ready to kick off fall restaurant week. The culinary extravaganza returns on Aug. 22.
On Thursday, they offered a preview of what's new this year.
The week's lineup features over 35 restaurants from the Main Line and western suburbs. It's the largest lineup yet.
See what restaurants are participating here.
