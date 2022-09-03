Made in America is in full swing along the Ben Franklin Parkway

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Made in America is in full swing. Thousands of people hit the Ben Franklin Parkway on Saturday.

There were food, drinks and endless music acts. Thousands and thousands of people are in town to see artists like Bad Bunny and Tyler, The Creator.

This is a ticketed and closed event, so security is very tight. CBS3 could see dump trucks around the perimeter, mounted patrols and officers are everywhere.

Safety is a top concern, especially after the 4th of July Welcome America Festival shooting that injured two officers.

Another concern is public health.

Officials issued a monkeypox advisory. They are telling people to avoid skin to skin contact and make sure their hands are clean.

"I feel super safe here," Victor Rodriguez, of Washington Township, said. "There are so many cops making sure all of us are good."

"I love the outfits, everyone looks very excited to be here," Diavion Lowman, of Philly, said.

Made in America will continue into Sunday with even more star performances.