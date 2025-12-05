MacKenzie Scott gifts Lincoln University of Pennsylvania $25 million

MacKenzie Scott has donated $25 million to Lincoln University of Pennsylvania, the university announced Friday.

This donation is part of a series of multimillion-dollar unrestricted donations to historically Black colleges and universities across the country from the billionaire philanthropist.

This marks the second time Scott has donated to the first-degree-granting HBCU. She gifted the university $20 million in 2020, bringing her contributions to the university to $45 million.

Scott's multimillion-dollar gifts are the largest donations in the history of the Chester County university.

"Lincoln University was founded to break barriers and create pathways for African Americans to thrive," university President Brenda Allen said. "This investment honors that legacy and propels us forward, enabling us to build on 171 years of excellence and innovation. It is a powerful affirmation of the enduring value of Historically Black Colleges and Universities."

The university says the unrestricted $25 million gift will help support scholarships and initiatives that will benefit current and future students, faculty, and staff.