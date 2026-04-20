Wilmington man accused of plot against University of Delaware police indicted on gun charge

A grand jury has indicted the Wilmington man who is suspected of plotting an attack on the University of Delaware Police Department.

Luqmaan Khan was indicted on Thursday for having an illegal Glock 19 equipped with a machine gun conversion device, according to a press release from the United States Attorney's Office for the District of Delaware.

The investigation into Khan started on Nov. 24, 2025, when New Castle County Police patrol officers saw him in a white pickup truck after hours at Canby Park West in Wilmington. Khan, 25, refused to get out of the car when police asked him to and was taken into custody for resisting arrest.

Inside Khan's car, police found a loaded .357-caliber Glock handgun in a microplastic conversion firearm brace kit, three other loaded magazines, an armored ballistic plate and a notebook, the U.S. Attorney's Office said. The notebook contained handwritten notes about additional weapons, referenced the name of a member of the University of Delaware Police Department, and included a picture showing the layout of a building with entry and exit points, with the words "UD Police Station" below.

On Nov. 25, 2025, the FBI and New Castle County police executed a search warrant at Khan's home in Wilmington. They found more firearms, including a Glock with a switch, and ammunition, as well as a two-plate tactical vest with one ballistic plate inside.

"The United States has charged [Luqmaan] Khan with possessing a weapon that could have killed scores of Delawareans in mere seconds," U.S. Attorney Benjamin L. Wallace said in a statement in part. " And as we have previously alleged, the evidence indicates that Khan was planning to use that weapon, and potentially others, in an attack on the Delaware community."

Khan, who was a University of Delaware student at the time of his arrest, is an American citizen who was born in Pakistan, according to court documents.

If Khan is convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison, according to the United States Attorney's Office for the District of Delaware.