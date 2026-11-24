A breakthrough cancer treatment at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia is giving people with lupus hope.

The treatment is part of a clinical trial at CHOP, where they're testing CAR T-cell therapy for lupus. It was first developed to treat leukemia and saved the life of Emily Whitehead.

Now, it's showing promise for helping a new group of patients.

Naisha Brown, 26, is feeling good for the first time in over a decade. She was diagnosed with lupus when she was 13 years old.

"Just achy fatigue all the time, always tired, always in pain," Brown said.

When standard treatments for the autoimmune disease didn't work, her team at CHOP suggested a clinical trial with CAR T-cell therapy, which now treats several cancers.

"When I first got introduced to it, I said, 'They're not using me as a guinea pig, no,'" Brown said.

CAR T-cell therapy is revolutionary. It re-engineers a patient's own immune cells to fight disease.

With no other options, Brown decided to become the first patient to try it. She said it started working in about a month.

"This is a dream for us. When I started off my career, I could have never imagined that we would be here," Dr. Sandy Burnham, the director of the lupus program at CHOP, said.

Burnham said early results for the nine lupus patients now being treated with CAR T-cell are very encouraging, but he's not calling it a cure yet.

"It's early to say," he said. "The longest we've observed patients after CAR-T therapy is almost two years, and there hasn't been return of disease activity yet."

Brown had her CAR-T infusion in August last year and has been feeling better ever since.

Now, she's able to play with her daughter, and is in nursing school.

"I want to be a nurse because of the experience I went through. I feel grateful, ecstatic. I'm happy that I'm able to help other people, other kids," Brown said.

Brown said she has a new outlook on life with the help of scientific breakthroughs.

For this clinical trial, CHOP is engineering the T-cells in-house, instead of sending them to an outside lab, which can make treatment quicker and reduce cost.