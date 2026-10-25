Elementary school in Milford, Delaware, closed after large fire, district says

Some students in Delaware will not have school this week after a large fire at their elementary school.

The fire at Lulu Ross Elementary in Milford was reported around 4:15 a.m. Sunday, Milford School District said in a post on Facebook. Firefighters needed about three hours to get it under control. The fire spread to the lobby and front office and also damaged the library and multiple classrooms, according to the district.

Students who attend the school will not have class or remote learning this week (Oct. 26-30), the post says. Staff will receive more information about what comes next.

No one was in the school at the time of the fire, and no injuries have been reported, the district said.

Other schools in the district will operate on regular schedules this week.

The district is working with state agencies to gather resources for staff and families.

The district is asking people not to visit the school as crews are still assessing the damage and investigating the cause of the fire.