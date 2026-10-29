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4 hospitalized with carbon monoxide poisoning in Bucks County, Pennsylvania

By
Tom Dougherty
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Tom Dougherty is a digital content producer for CBS Philadelphia. Before joining CBS Philadelphia, Tom covered sports for NBC Sports Philadelphia. He currently covers breaking news and sports.
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Tom Dougherty,
Ben Payne

/ CBS Philadelphia

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Four people were hospitalized with carbon monoxide poisoning in Lower Southampton, Pennsylvania, according to Bucks County dispatch.

Bucks County dispatch told CBS News Philadelphia that first responders responded to a home in the 300 block of Philmont Avenue just after 8 p.m. Thursday.

Four victims were rushed to the hospital, Bucks County dispatch said. They said three dogs and a canary were also affected. The township said all four people were conscious, but didn't have an update on their conditions.

The source of the carbon monoxide remains under investigation.

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