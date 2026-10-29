4 hospitalized with carbon monoxide poisoning in Bucks County, Pennsylvania
Four people were hospitalized with carbon monoxide poisoning in Lower Southampton, Pennsylvania, according to Bucks County dispatch.
Bucks County dispatch told CBS News Philadelphia that first responders responded to a home in the 300 block of Philmont Avenue just after 8 p.m. Thursday.
Four victims were rushed to the hospital, Bucks County dispatch said. They said three dogs and a canary were also affected. The township said all four people were conscious, but didn't have an update on their conditions.
The source of the carbon monoxide remains under investigation.