Woman dead, another injured after tree falls on 2 cars in Lower Merion Township, Pennsylvania

A 59-year-old woman died, and a 64-year-old woman was injured after a tree landed on their cars in Lower Merion Township, Pennsylvania, on Sunday, police said.

Police said the tree fell on both of their cars at about 1:45 p.m. on Lancaster Avenue near Stanford Drive as both women were heading west.

The 59-year-old woman was driving a Toyota Corolla, while the 64-year-old woman was driving a Nissan Altima.

The 59-year-old was taken to Lankenau Hospital and died due to her injuries at 2:20 p.m., according to police. The 64-year-old was also taken to Lankenau. She was placed in stable condition, police said.

Lancaster Avenue was closed between Remington and Clover Hill roads for about five hours because of the investigation, but it has since reopened.

The incident is under investigation by the Lower Merion Township Police Department's Traffic Safety Unit.