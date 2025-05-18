Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman dead, another injured after tree falls on 2 cars in Lower Merion Township, Pennsylvania

By
Tom Ignudo
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Tom Ignudo is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Before he joined CBS Philadelphia in 2021, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.
Read Full Bio
Tom Ignudo

/ CBS Philadelphia

CBS News Live
CBS News Philadelphia Live

A 59-year-old woman died, and a 64-year-old woman was injured after a tree landed on their cars in Lower Merion Township, Pennsylvania, on Sunday, police said. 

Police said the tree fell on both of their cars at about 1:45 p.m. on Lancaster Avenue near Stanford Drive as both women were heading west.

The 59-year-old woman was driving a Toyota Corolla, while the 64-year-old woman was driving a Nissan Altima. 

The 59-year-old was taken to Lankenau Hospital and died due to her injuries at 2:20 p.m., according to police. The 64-year-old was also taken to Lankenau. She was placed in stable condition, police said. 

Lancaster Avenue was closed between Remington and Clover Hill roads for about five hours because of the investigation, but it has since reopened.

The incident is under investigation by the Lower Merion Township Police Department's Traffic Safety Unit.

Tom Ignudo

Tom Ignudo is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Before he joined CBS Philadelphia in 2021, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.