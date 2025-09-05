Watch CBS News
Car crashes into home, sparks fire in Lower Macungie, Pennsylvania

Joe Brandt
A car crash sparked a fire at a home in Lower Macungie Township, Pennsylvania, on Thursday evening, according to fire officials.

The Lower Macungie Fire Department was called to the scene at Sauerkraut Lane and Sauterne Drive around 5:45 p.m. When they arrived, they found heavy fire inside a home and set up hose lines to put it out.

Fire crews eventually had to evacuate the building as the fire intensified, and then attacked the blaze from the outside until it was safe to re-enter.

One person pulled from the vehicle that crashed was taken to a nearby hospital. They had injuries connected to the crash.

One cat was rescued from the home, and no residents were hurt.

Pennsylvania State Police is investigating the crash and will work with Lower Macungie officials to determine how the crash caused the fire.

