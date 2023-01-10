Watch CBS News
Louisiana mother fatally shoots intruder armed with a shovel to protect her children, police say

By Christopher Brito

A Louisiana woman allegedly shot and killed a home invasion suspect to "protect herself and her children," local authorities said. 

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a shooting in Hammond shortly after 5 a.m. on Sunday. Detectives determined the suspect, identified as 51-year-old Robert Rheams, was armed with a shovel and a lug wrench when he forced entry into the home of the victim and her two young children, law enforcement officials said. 

Robert Rheams, 51, was shot and killed after allegedly breaking into a home in Hammond, Louisiana, police said.  Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office

Authorities said the homeowner and Rheams got into a fight during the incident, which ended with Rheams being shot. He was pronounced dead by the Tangipahoa Parish Coroner's Office.

Rheams was out on parole after serving about 20 years in prison for armed robbery, authorities said. Officials also tied Rheams to an alleged carjacking that happened hours prior to the home invasion. 

Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office Chief Jimmy Travis concluded the case appears to be a "homeowner exercising Second Amendment rights to protect herself and her children from a violent home invasion."

No arrests were made in the investigation. Once the investigation is complete, the case will be forwarded to the district attorney's office for further review. 

Christopher Brito
Christopher Brito is a social media producer and trending writer for CBS News, focusing on sports and stories that involve issues of race and culture.

First published on January 10, 2023 / 9:17 AM

