Sea Isle City mourns death of longtime resident known for making turtle trinkets

Sea Isle City mourning longtime resident who was known for handing out turtle trinkets

SEA ISLE CITY, N.J. (CBS) -- People in Sea Isle City are mourning the death of a longtime resident, who was known for giving out handmade turtle trinkets to families.

Louis Minchelli, 93, died a few days ago following a cancer diagnosis.

He retired to Sea Isle City after spending 22 years as a New York City firefighter, rising to the rank of lieutenant.

"There were different seasons in his life," Andrea Freda, his daughter, said. "When he got bored with something, he just started something else."

While in Sea Isle City, Minchelli spent 25 years working as a hot dog vendor on 85th Street.

"People would come and wait on those lines forever because dad was the only one on Sea Isle that had the New York Sabrett hot dogs," Freda said.

But Minchelli's shortest season is perhaps what he's best known for in Sea Isle City.

For five years, he made and gave away trinkets, which were crafted from shells with little turtles on top.

He left them all over the city, and he loved how a turtle could make a child smile.

"He was so young at heart," Freda said. "I think that's why the kids and the families in Sea Isle took to him as well too because he was just like a big kid."

Minchelli's neighbor, Angela Fraga, has more than 100 of Minchelli's turtle trinkets.

"I love every toy, every design, that you see here," Fraga said. "He always [did them] with love."

Minchelli's children also bought him an old fire truck, outfitted with the FDNY's livery, that he would take to parades all over South Jersey.

Freda said since her father's death, she's received hundreds of condolences.

"It overwhelmed us all because we knew people loved him and liked him and knew him, but we just didn't know how much," Freda said. "He was a man of honor. He was loyal. He was the best father and grandfather [and great grandfather] you could have."

Freda said she and her sister plan to continue making and handing out turtle trinkets to keep their father's legacy alive.