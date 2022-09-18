Watch CBS News
Restaurant floor caves in during wedding reception in Long Beach Island, Ocean County

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

LONG BEACH ISLAND, N.J. (CBS) -- An unforgettable wedding reception in Long Beach Island, Ocean County. The floor caved in at Daymark restaurant Saturday night.

Barnegat Light firefighters say the DJ heard a rumbling noise and helped the bride, the groom and the dozens of people inside evacuate safely.

There were no injuries.

Emergency crews were able to secure the building's structure.

First published on September 18, 2022 / 7:27 PM

