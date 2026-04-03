Liza Sylvia, "like a mom to everyone here," molding athletic trainers at Maple Shade High School

From encouraging athletes, treating cuts and always having bandage wraps handy, Maple Shade High School athletic trainer Liza Sylvia says it's a privilege of a lifetime to serve her student-athletes.

"I do tell a lot of parents I'm going to treat your kid as if they are my own," Sylvia said. "I'm going to love on them. I'm going to be harsh on them, too. I'm going to say you can push through that, but I'm also going to love them with all my heart."

Celebrating 20 years in the profession, Sylvia's interest in becoming an athletic trainer started at her lowest after she endured six knee surgeries as a soccer player in high school.

"I thought my career was over. There was no way, hang up the cleats, everything is done," Sylvia said. "The physical therapy team that worked with me, there was a light at the end of the tunnel, and I got that D1 scholarship. I wanted to be part of that process for somebody else."

Exposed to the career by pain, now Sylvia hopes to train. She created the student trainer program at Maple Shade High School to inspire students to explore a career in the field.

Student trainers can be found signing in their classmates, wrapping wrists and even assisting on the sidelines.

"I love Mrs. Sylvia," Rachel Loomis, a senior student trainer, said. "I feel like I look up to her. She's like a mom to everyone here."

Students not only learn how to treat an injury but also how to treat a person.

"If an athlete is injured, they aren't in the right state of mind," Brooke Carcanague said. "But Mrs. Sylvia comes in and just brightens everything up."

"It boils down to feeling safe, loved," Sylvia said. "Even if it's a smile on my face, there's no bad days in here."

"Recently, a graduate came up to me, and he said one of the most positive things was our interactions, or the way you treated me," Sylvia added. "Your heart flutters and you just feel good."

How would she describe her hometown hustle?

"Community support, making those relationships and making everyone feel comfortable and safe, that I have their back, no matter what," Sylvia said.

If you know of an athlete or coach that you want to see on Hometown Hustle, you can email Krystle Rich at hometownhustle@cbs.com.