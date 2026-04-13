Doctors gave a man with cancer 6 months to live. A treatment in Philly helped him get back to his active life.

A high-tech alternative to chemotherapy for some patients with liver cancer has been life-changing for one young patient who was treated in Philadelphia. The minimally invasive treatment uses tiny radioactive beads.

Craig Heffentrager was treated at the interventional radiology suite at Jefferson Torresdale Hospital for metastatic colon cancer that spread to his liver.

"To me, it's nicer than doing the chemo," Heffentrager said.

Heffentrager was just 34 when he was first diagnosed with colorectal cancer. He said the chemo that caused his hair to fall out in clumps was especially difficult.

"It really made me feel sick," Heffentrager said.

When the cancer came back in his liver, doctors gave him six months to live.

Heffentrager decided to try a chemo alternative with Dr. Steven Wagner at Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.

"The technology is amazing, what we can do these days," Wagner said.

The technology he used is radioembolization, which is a minimally invasive way to stop blood flow to tumors in the liver and target the radiation.

"All of this is done with a small nick in the artery and you're out of the hospital that day," Wagner said.

Wagner said it's a very effective, minimally invasive way to treat liver cancer.

"I think this treatment has revolutionized cancer care," Wagner said. "We want to find new and innovative way to treat tumors and keep patients going."

Heffentrager, who's 38 now, has had three treatments. He's now back to his active life, enjoying adventures with his dog.

"I was excited, I was very happy," Heffentrager said.

Heffentrager is feeling good now, but he's still carefully followed by doctors because there's a chance the cancer could come back.