Man found dead after Little Egg Harbor Township house fire

LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) - A man was found dead inside a Little Egg Harbor Township home following a large fire on Monday afternoon. The fire happened along Harvest Way, around 1:45 p.m.

Authorities found the man's body during a search of the home. His body was taken to the Community Medical Center in Toms River for a post-mortem examination and identification.

The fire destroyed the home and damaged a neighboring residence.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.