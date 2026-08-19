Philadelphia soccer fans flock to Subaru Park to see Lionel Messi: "When Messi plays, the world stops"

Lionel Messi returned to Subaru Park Wednesday night, drawing fans from across the region as Inter Miami CF faced the Philadelphia Union.

The Argentine soccer star had not played at Subaru Park since 2023, and for many fans, the chance to see one of the sport's biggest names in person was worth temporarily setting aside their allegiance to the Philadelphia Union.

"Messi! Yes, No. 1, the GOAT!" said Julio Jimez, who traveled with his family from Milford, Delaware.

Though Jimez is normally a Union fan, he arrived at the stadium in Chester with his wife and three kids, all wearing Inter Miami's pink jerseys.

"When Messi plays, the world stops," Jimez said. "We go Messi, the GOAT, No. 1."

Messi's influence was also evident among some of the youngest fans arriving at Subaru Park. Nine-year-old Tyler Cleary of Warrington said Messi is one of the reasons he now plays travel soccer.

"He really inspired me," Cleary said.

The excitement surrounding Messi's return after an exciting summer when Philadelphia hosted six World Cup games. Some local fans believe that exposure can have a lasting impact on the sport in Philadelphia.

"Every market that the World Cup was in across the summer, I think has done a lot for the sport in general," said Shawn Newlin.

Many fans agreed Wednesday's game with Messi can keep that momentum going, while also shining a spotlight on the Union.

"Philly's a great city for sports, and the Union's a part of that," Newlin said. "And when we can bring the worldwide players into it, it kind of makes it more exciting."