Lincoln University to have first big in-person homecoming since pandemic

OXFORD, Pa. (CBS) -- This weekend, Lincoln University celebrates its first big in-person homecoming since the pandemic. It's a royal affair with a southern flair.

Lincoln University celebrates homecoming back in action with a New Orleans Mardi Gras theme.

"Lots of fun, lots of fun, safe fun," Cobree Hooper, Miss Legacy at Lincoln University, said.

'We pride ourselves on being the first of course, but there's something about the energy on campus when alumni come back and we get to meet the alumni and we just get the fellowship and just bask in all the energy," Nia Turner, Miss Lincoln University, said.

Miss and mister Lincoln University and the members of their royal court carry on one of the biggest traditions.

"As an HBCU we pride ourselves on Black excellence, so as the king and queen of the university, we kind of set the social standard," Turner said.

The student ambassadors greeted their peers and welcomed alumnis back at a fair Friday afternoon.

They share that their campus always goes big.

"Just seeing people from all walks of life for the events like the step show, concert and the yard fest and be able to just have fun as a community" Tranquil Artis, Mr. Lincoln University, said.

And don't forget about the homecoming game, too.

Lincoln will soon be a sea of orange and blue. Saturday is the big day. This year, Lincoln's football team takes on Chowan University from North Carolina.

"Homecoming game is one of the biggest games of the year, it's really just a big show of Lincoln pride," Turner said.

And this long awaited homecoming weekend will surely be filled with pride.

"I picked Lincoln University because I knew I wanted to go to an HBCU. It felt like home to me," Hooper said.