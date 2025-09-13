Watch CBS News
Sports

Phillies Matt Strahm, Brandon Marsh meet and sign merch for 8-year-old battling cancer

By
Joe Brandt
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Joe Brandt has been a digital content producer for CBS News Philadelphia since 2022. He is a Temple University graduate and was born and raised in Pitman, NJ.
Read Full Bio
Joe Brandt

/ CBS Philadelphia

Bustleton post office to be renamed for fallen Temple University police officer | Digital Brief
Bustleton post office to be renamed for fallen Temple University police officer | Digital Brief 03:36

You might've noticed two Phillies players were sporting some lime green gear during Friday night's game against the Kansas City Royals. There's a sweet story behind why.

Left fielder Brandon Marsh and relief pitcher Matt Strahm met with 8-year-old Lincoln Hanson, a childhood cancer warrior from Glenolden, Pennsylvania, at batting practice Friday afternoon. The meet-and-greet at Citizens Bank Park was organized by Victus Sports and the HEADstrong Foundation, which supports families with a member battling cancer.

Video from the Phillies shows Lincoln, wearing a Strahm jersey, meeting the lefty pitcher and signing a Lincoln trading card. Strahm — who hosts a show about collecting cards and once estimated he has about 1 million baseball cards in his collection — then signed a Strahm card for Lincoln.

matt-strahm-phillies-lincoln-hanson.jpg
Philadelphia Phillies

Strahm went a step further when he gave Lincoln a custom pair of green cleats and a green bat, both with Lincoln's name on them, and a green glove from Victus.

Marsh and Strahm both wore green gear signed by Lincoln during the game, an 8-2 victory.

Lincoln's mom, dad and little brother were also invited out for batting practice and the meet and greet on Friday.

9-12-25-strahm-x-headstrong-foundation-meet-and-gr-frame-1296.jpg
Lincoln signs a baseball card of himself before giving it to Matt Strahm. Philadelphia Phillies

Strahm and Marsh will be decked out in green again on Saturday night, which is Nemours Children's Health Childhood Cancer Awareness Night.

The green represents the primary color of the HEADstrong Foundation. HEADstrong has a presence in the Philly area with Nick's House Philadelphia, a home in Swarthmore for families to stay while a member receives cancer treatment at nearby hospitals in the city, such as the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

Joe Brandt

Joe Brandt has been a digital content producer for CBS News Philadelphia since 2022. He is a Temple University graduate and was born and raised in Pitman, NJ.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue