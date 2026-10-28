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Crash causes large fuel spill in Cheltenham Township, police say

By Laura Fay

/ CBS Philadelphia

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The intersection of Church Road and Limekiln Pike in the Glenside section of Cheltenham Township, Pennsylvania, is closed Wednesday afternoon after a crash, police said.

The crash caused a large fuel spill, police said.

Cheltenham Township officials said the spill is causing a diesel odor. People in the area do not need to report the odor, the township said on Facebook.

Chopper image of a truck next to a large spill on the road in Glenside
CBS News Philadelphia

Chopper 3 was overhead as a hazmat team and other first responders worked at the scene.

Officials are asking drivers to avoid the area.

Overhead image of the intersection of Limekiln Pike and Church Road, which was closed after a crash and fuel spill
CBS News Philadelphia

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