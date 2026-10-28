Crash causes large fuel spill in Cheltenham Township, police say
The intersection of Church Road and Limekiln Pike in the Glenside section of Cheltenham Township, Pennsylvania, is closed Wednesday afternoon after a crash, police said.
The crash caused a large fuel spill, police said.
Cheltenham Township officials said the spill is causing a diesel odor. People in the area do not need to report the odor, the township said on Facebook.
Chopper 3 was overhead as a hazmat team and other first responders worked at the scene.
Officials are asking drivers to avoid the area.