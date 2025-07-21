Rock climbing camp near Philadelphia empowers kids with limb differences to reach new heights

Kids like Nate Brant, who has a small left hand he calls his "lucky fin," are clipping in and climbing to new heights at Camp Rock.

The camp in Oaks, Pennsylvania, was created by the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia for children who have hand and arm differences.

Most of the campers have some limitations to what they can do with their hands and arms, so they're learning adaptive rock climbing skills.

"It sometimes gets annoying explaining it, 'cause people always ask," Brant said.

He explains it's just part of who he is, and it doesn't stop him.

Meagan Pehnke, an occupational therapist at CHOP, said the camp is for children with differences like shortened limbs, larger limbs or missing fingers.

Pehnke created the camp for patients like Noah Hanko, who has a congenital disorder that causes an overgrowth of his hands.

"Sometimes I can't open jars, and also small buttons I can't do," Hanko said.

But he has no problem on the rock climbing wall and doing crafts surrounded by other children who know what it's like to be different and who are used to the comments and questions.

In addition to having fun, this camp is also designed to help the kids build confidence.

"And hopefully impact their overall self-concept and confidence in life, so they understand they really can move forward and do anything they want in life," Pehnke said.

Kennedy Brackin, a 9-year-old who has a birth injury to her shoulder, is excited about rock climbing, and she's conquering her fears.

"I am afraid of heights, it's scary to look down a little bit," she said, "but I'm a lot less scared than I was on the first day."

This is the first summer CHOP has run this camp, and the orthopedic and rehab teams are working with climbing instructors to make sure the kids have a safe and productive experience.

"I love Camp Rock," Brackin said. "It's amazing."